UMB Bank n.a. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 413.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

RCL opened at $136.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

