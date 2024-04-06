UMB Bank n.a. Has $225,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

