UMB Bank n.a. Has $281,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sealed Air by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.7 %

SEE stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.