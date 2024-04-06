UMB Bank n.a. Has $284,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Generac were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $134.41 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

