UMB Bank n.a. Has $361,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

