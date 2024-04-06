UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 383.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

