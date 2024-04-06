UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

