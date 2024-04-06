UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,708,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock worth $36,880,924 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $654.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $691.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.