UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 2,134 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,220,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

