UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4,875.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.