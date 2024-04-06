UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

