UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,063 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 46,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 677,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DexCom by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

