UMB Bank n.a. Sells 152 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WEC opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.