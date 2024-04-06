UMB Bank n.a. Sells 160 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $297.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

