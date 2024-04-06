UMB Bank n.a. Sells 17,277 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.