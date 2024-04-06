UMB Bank n.a. Sells 263 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $109.98 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

