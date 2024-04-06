UMB Bank n.a. Sells 268 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.35 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

