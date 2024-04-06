UMB Bank n.a. Sells 317 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $146.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.