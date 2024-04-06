UMB Bank n.a. Sells 321 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $416.86 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

