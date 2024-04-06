UMB Bank n.a. Sells 582 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.3 %

SJM stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -133.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

