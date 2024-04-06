UMB Bank n.a. Sells 623 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.