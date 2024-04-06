UMB Bank n.a. Sells 780 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.08, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.