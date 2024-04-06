UMB Bank n.a. Sells 9,498 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.