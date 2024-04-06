UMB Bank n.a. Sells 979 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,183,842 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $57.45 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.