UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

