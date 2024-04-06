Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

