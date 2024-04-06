Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $2.30. Urban One shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 60,161 shares.

Urban One Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban One by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Urban One by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Urban One by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth $219,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

