Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

