Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $238.00 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.23.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

