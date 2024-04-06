Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

