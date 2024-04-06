Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

AGCO stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

