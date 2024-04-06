Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 401 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

