Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.