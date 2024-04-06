Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,162,305.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.