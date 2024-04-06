Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE FCX opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile



Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

