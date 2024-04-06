Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 335.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $669.89 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.22 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -188.70 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.36.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

