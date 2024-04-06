Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.94.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

