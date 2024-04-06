Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 358.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $211.08 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.