Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 74.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of -0.21. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

