Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $88.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

