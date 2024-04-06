Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $185,339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

