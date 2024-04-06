VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.39

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and traded as high as $65.09. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 8,348 shares.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $457.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 219,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

