VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.39

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and traded as high as $65.09. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 8,348 shares.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $457.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
