VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $475.50

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 475.50 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 474.51 ($5.96), with a volume of 162532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($5.87).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £726.54 million, a P/E ratio of -272.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 452.06.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s payout ratio is -632.18%.

Insider Activity

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Huw Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($57,745.42). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

