Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.22.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $56.78 on Friday. Vital Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,048,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

