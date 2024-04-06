Vitalii Obishchenko Sells 15,114 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Semrush Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.32 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 1.56.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
