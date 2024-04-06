Vitalii Obishchenko Sells 15,114 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $199,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.32 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

