Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 17,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

