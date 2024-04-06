WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $60,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

FLTR opened at $25.39 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

