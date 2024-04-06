Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.13. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 781,319 shares changing hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17,568.1% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,058 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

