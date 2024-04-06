White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,808,000. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

