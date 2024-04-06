White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

View Our Latest Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 2.4 %

WTM stock opened at $1,781.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,732.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,583.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,849.99. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,701,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.